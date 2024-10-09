Teen dies in Chouteau County crash

GREAT FALLS — A 16-year old boy died in a two-vehicle crash in Chouteau County on Tuesday, October 8, 2024.

It happened at about 8:50 a.m. at mile marker 58 of US Highway 87, several miles north of Loma.

According to the Montana Highway Patrol, the teen was driving a Chevy pickup truck east on Briese Road, and failed to stop at a stop sign.

The pickup truck went on to Highway 87 and collided with the second vehicle; the trailer of the second vehicle rolled off the east side of the road, and the Chevy spun clockwise one-quarter turn.

The cab of the pickup truck was torn away from the vehicle, with the teen being thrown by the force of the crash. The MHP says he was not wearing a seatbelt.



He died at the scene; his name has not been released at this point.

The driver of the second vehicle, a 46-year old man who was wearing a seatbelt, was not injured.

The MHP crash report indicates that alcohol, drugs, and/or speed were not factors in the collision.







