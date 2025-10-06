Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsAccident/Crash

Actions

Teen dies in three-vehicle crash in Stillwater County

Park City map
MTN News
Park City map
Posted
and last updated

A 15-year-old Columbus boy died after a three-vehicle crash on Highway 10 near Park City on Saturday, October 4, 2025.

According to the Montana Highway Patrol, the collision occurred just before 11:00 p.m.

MHP said the 15-year-old was driving a Ford F-150 in the westbound lane when he came upon a vehicle that was stopped.

The teen tried to swerve to avoid rear-ending the truck, ultimately clipping that vehicle and then colliding head-on with a Kenworth semi-truck.

TRENDING
Tipis stolen from two Great Falls schools (video) Second grain elevator toppled in Havre Bricks & Minifigs opening soon in Great Falls

His vehicle then caught on fire, with the 15-year-old dying at the scene; the teen's name has not been released.

According to the MHP, the teen was wearing a seatbelt.

MHP said the other two drivers, including a 69-year-old man from Fishtail, were not injured in the crash.

MHP also said alcohol is a suspected factor in the crash, but they do not say which driver.

2 people dead after vehicle collides with horse Young motorcyclist dies in crash in Missoula County Man dies after vehicle flips and submerges in water Man dies in Custer County crash

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Contact Us

Get your FREE KRTV Streaming App