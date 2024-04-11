Three-vehicle crash slows traffic in Great Falls

A three-vehicle crash slowed traffic on 10th Avenue South in Great Falls on Thursday, April 11, 2024.

It happened near the intersection of 23rd Street South eastbound just before 8 a.m.

A police officer at the scene said an SUV was changing lanes and due to the sun in their eyes couldn’t see the blue car; the driver of the blue car tried to move out of the way and collided with a Jeep truck in the process.

There were no serious injuries reported; one person sustained minor injuries and was taken to a hospital.



Traffic through the area was briefly blocked from 20th Street South to 23rd Street South as emergency crews worked to clear the scene.

There is no word whether any of the drivers were cited.

The Great Falls Police Department said in a Facebook post: “Thanks to the patience and teamwork of GFPD officers and crash investigators, EMTs, paramedics, firefighters, tow truck drivers, and community members, this crash scene has been cleared and traffic is getting back to a normal flow.”