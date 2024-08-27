Two people dead, one person injured in Stillwater County crash

GREAT FALLS — Two people died and one person was injured in a two-vehicle crash in Stillwater County on Monday, August 26, 2024.

It happened at about 8:50 p.m. several miles southwest of Columbus, near mile marker 41 of MT Highway 78.

A 69-year old man from Hawaii, and a 68-year old man from Columbus were in a Toyota RAV4, and an 83-year old man from Columbus was driving a GMC Sierra.

According to the Montana Highway Patrol, the Toyota was southbound and the GMC was heading north. One of the vehicles crossed the center-line; the MHP is not yet sure which vehicle.

The vehicles collided head-on, and the two men in the Toyota both died; their names have not been released at this point.



The driver of the GMC was taken to a Stillwater Billings Clinic in Columbus; the nature and extent of his injuries has not been disclosed.

According to the MHP, all three people were wearing seatbelts.

Impaired driving is suspected as a factor in the crash, but the MHP report does not indicate which driver may have been impaired.