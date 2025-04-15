Woman dies in two-vehicle crash near Fairfield

GREAT FALLS — An elderly woman died in a two-vehicle crash in Teton County on Saturday, April 12, 2025.

The crash was reported to the Montana Highway Patrol just after 2 p.m, and near the intersection of US Highway 89 (1st Road SE) and State Highway 431/565 (3rd Lane), about four miles east/southeast of Fairfield.

The MHP says the collision involved two vehicles: a Dodge Caravan with an 88-year old female driver from Hamilton, and a Chevrolet Silverado with an 18-year old male driver from Great Falls.

There were no passengers in either vehicle.

The MHP report says the Dodge was stopped at the intersection and then began driving north. The Chevy was eastbound on US Highway 89 and collided with the Dodge.

The Dodge spun halfway around and remained on the road; the Chevy went off the left side of the road and into a ditch.

The driver of the Dodge was taken to Benefis Health System in Great Falls, where she died due to her injuries. Her name has not been released.

The driver of the Chevy was not seriously injured.

Both drivers were wearing seatbelts, and impaired driving is not suspected as a factor in the collision.

There is no word whether the driver of the Chevy may be cited or charged for the crash.