Young man dies in rollover crash in Garfield County

Deadly Crash in Garfield County (April 19, 2025)
Deadly Crash in Garfield County (April 19, 2025)
Young man dies in rollover crash in Garfield County
GREAT FALLS — A 22-year old man died in a one-car rollover crash in Garfield County on Friday, April 18, 2025.

It happened at about 10 p.m. along Montana Highway 200 near mile marker 183, about 28 miles southwest of Jordan.

According to the Montana Highway Patrol, the man from Circle was eastbound in a Subaru when for some reason he crossed over the center-line, over-corrected, and went into a sideways skid.

The car went off the right side of the road and rolled several times.

The man died at the scene; his name has not been released.

There were no other occupants in the vehicle.

According to the MHP, the man was not wearing a seatbelt, and speed is believed to have been a factor in the crash. Impaired driving was not a factor.

