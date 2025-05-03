2 men found dead in Lewis & Clark County

Two brothers, aged 61 and 64, were found dead in a residence near Wolf Creek off Highway 200 after the Lewis & Clark County Sheriff's Office received reports of a shooting on Thursday, May 1, 2025.

Deputies responding to the scene discovered an internal house fire and at least one deceased person at the home near L&C Road.

"Information was that a person was shot and that there was possibly another one shot," Sheriff Leo Dutton said.

Upon further investigation, deputies located a second victim.

"We did find a deceased person there and began searching around the area and found another individual that has been shot. We're not clear if we have a homicide or a homicide-suicide," Dutton said.

Sheriff Dutton confirmed the two men were brothers and believes this was an isolated incident with no further suspects.

"Probably a family feud turned deadly," Dutton said.

The entire three-mile stretch of road leading to the property was designated an active crime scene.

"The two bodies are over at Missoula State Crime Lab now being examined, but they won't have their autopsies till Monday," Dutton said.

Authorities are processing the scene and have stated there is no threat to the public at this time.