7 people charged in Bull Mountain poaching case

GREAT FALLS — Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks game wardens recently charged seven people from Montana and Washington for unlawfully killing several bull elk and mule deer bucks in the Bull Mountains near Roundup between 2020 and 2024.

FWP said in a news release on Thursday that the investigation began with information provided to FWP wardens by a confidential informant.

After an extensive investigation, wardens found that the group of both residents and nonresidents killed several large bull elk in Hunting District 590 without the required 590-20 elk permit and also killed several large mule deer without hunting licenses.

During the investigation, Montana wardens traveled to Washington to execute search warrants and seized several mounts of unlawfully killed elk and deer.

Wardens also seized several elk and deer mounts in Montana. In total, 11 mounts were seized as evidence in the investigation.

The people involved in this case — whose names have not been released by FWP — have been issued 34 total charges and 13 warnings by FWP wardens.

These charges total close to $23,000 in bond and restitution.

The charges will be processed by the Musselshell County Justice Court.

Anyone with information about crimes against wildlife or state lands is encouraged to visit tipmont.mt.gov to provide details, or contact their local warden.

Those who report information may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.