Anaconda police chief gives update on search for suspect in murders

OVERVIEW



WHAT : A man shot a bartender and three customers; all four died

WHERE: The Owl Bar in Anaconda

WHEN: At about 10:30 a.m. on Friday, August 1, 2025

SUSPECT: 45-year-old Michael Brown of Anaconda

VICTIMS: Nancy Lauretta Kelley, 64; Daniel Edwin Baillie, 59; David Allen Leach, 70; Tony Wayne Palm, 74

MOTIVE: Unknown

STATUS: Manhunt for Brown continues as of Monday evening

Residents on edge as manhunt for murder suspect continues

Anaconda Chief of Police Bill Sather provided a brief update on Monday evening, the fourth day of the manhunt for Michael Brown.

Chief Sather expressed gratitude for the other agencies that are assisting in the search, but said there are no substantial updates at this time.

I am grateful for the support that our community has received. I’m grateful for all of the law enforcement assistance our department has been offered.



Knowing that the Attorney General and other officials have provided information to the media and to the public, I wanted you to hear it from me: We are working around the clock to locate Michael Paul Brown.



Your Anaconda law enforcement officers are working hand in hand with the folks from the assisting agencies. I recognize the public wanting regular updates and know that you haven’t heard directly from me as much as you’d like. I am focusing my efforts on finding Mr. Brown. Your law enforcement officers are doing the same.



It's important that you know that we are doing everything we can to keep Anacondans safe. If there is a need to convey a security risk, other than has already been said, we will make sure that you know.



Please understand that the search is ongoing and though there are hundreds of individuals working tirelessly and information on the ground is changing at all times, there is not a substantial update to provide to the community at this time. The search is ongoing. When something new arises, you will know.



In the meantime, please be patient with those working to locate Mr. Brown. Please remain vigilant and continue to call in any reports to law enforcement.

U.S. Senator Steve Daines of Montana said in an email on Monday: "They're using infrared cameras. They've got dogs. They've had a few hits with the dogs. I'm hopeful that very shortly our law enforcement is going to get this guy and apprehend him and bring him out."

If you have any information, call the tipline at 1-877-WANTED2 or 1-877-926-8332.

