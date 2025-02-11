Family of Michael Evans: 'We want to see justice for Mike'

It has been nearly three years since the murder of 40-year old Michael ‘Mike’ Evans. He was found dead at the former Bar S Supper Club location between Great Falls and Belt on February 14, 2022.

Cold Case: who killed Michael Evans?

Cascade County Sheriff Jesse Slaughter said detectives have identified “persons of interest” in this case, and that “these individuals are in our community.”

“It's not a cold case, in my opinion, at all at this point in time. Although it's been a few years since it's occurred, we haven't stopped working on this case at any point in time during that,” Sheriff Slaughter explained.

Cascade County Crimestoppers last month increased the reward amount to $100,000 for information that leads to the arrest of those responsible for the homicide.

“Every week, there's a lead that we're following or something that we're working on involving this case. One of the main things is there's a lot of forensic evidence that is being processed throughout this; that also takes a lot of time and requires money,” said Slaughter.

The obituary for Evans stated: "Mike graduated from Great Falls High School in 1999 where he excelled in music and was a member of Delphian choir. Mike was an integral part of the family business and worked hard to continue the family legacy of the Bar S Supper Club."

The family of Evans told MTN: “We do want to see justice for Mike. There needs to be justice and our family deserves closure.”

Sheriff Slaughter added, “It's time for people to come forward with the proper information so that we can get justice for Mike Evans. We know you're out there, and the longer this goes on, the more likely every individual involved in this will be held criminally accountable.”

If you have any information regarding the homicide, you're asked to call the Cascade County Sheriff’s Office Detective Division at 406-454-8099, the Sheriff's Office front desk at 406-454-6820, or the Crimestoppers Tip Line at 406-727-8477. You can also visit the website P3Tips.com to submit an anonymous and secure tip.