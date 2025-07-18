GFPD releases info on two incidents

The Great Falls Department has released details about two incidents that happened on Thursday, July 17, 2025.

The agency shared the following information:

CRASH AND ARREST

At approximately 2:20pm, officers performing downtown patrols near Second Avenue South and Ninth Street South, recognized the passenger in a vehicle as a person with a warrant for an active investigation involving a felony crime. Officers initiated a traffic stop on the driver, who failed to yield to the officers’ top lights and siren. The driver continued to flee at normal speeds, eventually leading officers to 10th Avenue South. As the incident traveled westbound on 10th Avenue South, officers were able to get the vehicle stopped on the Warden Bridge. The driver received minor injuries as they were pulled from the wrecked vehicle. The passenger was taken into custody. One patrol vehicle was damaged and no officers or bystanders were injured as a result of the incident.

Driver was charged with:



Stop sign violation

Red light violations

Driving a vehicle with plates assigned to another vehicle

Failure to stop for police

Fleeing/eluding police

Failure to stop before merging from private property

HIT AND RUN INCIDENT

At approximately 12:25 pm, 911 dispatchers received a call from an owner reporting their parked vehicle had just been struck in the 800 block of Second Avenue South, and the suspect vehicle drove away. Dispatchers sent an officer to investigate as another 911 call came in from a community member reporting a vehicle had just struck multiple parked vehicles on Ninth Street South, in the 200 block. The reporting parties for both provided the same suspect vehicle, description, a small red car. An officer quickly located a small red car, with heavy front end damage, at the intersection of Third Avenue South and Ninth Street South. The officer detained the vehicle as several other officers arrived.

Driver was charged with:



Careless driving

Driving while suspended or revoked

DUI – 1st offense

Driving without insurance

Probation violation

The passenger in the suspect vehicle was taken into custody by members of the US Marshals Violent Offender Task Force, as he had a $40K warrant.

The names of the people involved have not been released.

The GFPD also noted that so far in July, it has taken 28 hit and run crash reports.

(1st REPORT, Thursday, 2:50pm) There is a large police presence on and near the Warden Bridge (10th Avenue South - Country Club Boulevard) in Great Falls.

The Great Falls Police Department said at 2:30 p.m. on Thursday that both westbound lanes are shut down.

The agency says that officers are working with Probation & Parole on "an incident that resulted in a collision."

There is no word at this point on whether anyone has been injured.

The GFPD asks:



Move over for lights and siren

Follow guidance of emergency personnel

Be patient as traffic backs up

Use a different route if possible

We will update you if we get more information.

