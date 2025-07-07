Judge vacates case against suspect in crash that killed Montana teen

BOZEMAN — The trial of Lilly LaRoque, who was charged for the death of Manhattan teenager Delaney Doherty two years ago, has been vacated and will not take place for now.

LaRoque was charged with vehicular homicide while under the influence after a head-on crash that 17-year old Doherty.

FROM AUGUST 2023 - REMEMBERING DELANEY:

Manhattan community grieves together after tragic death of Delaney Doherty

Her trial was scheduled to start later this month, but Judge Andrew Breuner has vacatd the case - meaning it's over for now.

LaRoque was being held in the Gallatin County Detention Center until last month, when her bail was reduced. The judge also threw out blood evidence in the case.

The Gallatin County Attorney's office plans to appeal.

Prosecutors claim LaRoque was under the influence at the time of the collision on Dry Creek Road.

Recently, key blood evidence was suppressed because law enforcement failed to obtain a warrant for the sample.

This prompted the Attorney General's Office to file a notice of appeal with the state Supreme Court regarding the suppression decision, suggesting significant implications for the case.

According to charging documents, Laroque was driving into Manhattan on West Dry Creek Road when she crossed the center line and crashed into Doherty’s vehicle head-on in August 2023.

Lilly LaRoque (Yellowstone County Detention Center photo)

Delaney was a student at Manhattan High School, where she participated in both volleyball and softball.

Sheriff Springer describes Delaney as a “hard-working kid who was loved by many.”