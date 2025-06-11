Watch Now
NewsCrime and Courts

Actions

Man arrested for alleged sexual assault of a child at Montana water park

Splash Montana in Missoula
MTN News
Splash Montana in Missoula
Splash Montana in Missoula
Posted
and last updated

MISSOULA — A man was arrested several days ago after the Missoula Police Department responded to a report of inappropriate contact involving a girl at Splash Montana.

According to a news release from the MPD, an 11-year-old girl reported that an adult male had rubbed her thigh in the pool and then grabbed her buttocks as she was getting out of the pool.

The juvenile and her friend immediately notified a lifeguard, who contacted law enforcement. Officers responded and conducted a preliminary on-scene investigation.

Missoula Police Department detectives also responded and conducted follow-up interviews with involved parties.

After consulting with the Missoula County Attorney’s Office, officers determined there was probable cause to arrest 43-year-old Jeremy Benham for one count of Sexual Assault under MCA 45-5-502.

TRENDING
Suspect and victim identified in Great Falls shooting death Man drowns in river in Great Falls; woman rescued Visitor injured by a bison in Yellowstone National Park Hilger Valley Fire grows to 300+ acres

The charge applies when a person knowingly has sexual contact with another without consent, and in cases involving a victim under 16, if the offender is three or more years older.

Charging documents have been filed through the Missoula County Attorney’s Office.

The Missoula Police Department praised the juveniles involved for promptly reporting the incident, which allowed officers to take quick and appropriate action.

No other details have been released at this point.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

About Us

Get your FREE KRTV Streaming App