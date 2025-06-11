Man arrested for alleged sexual assault of a child at Montana water park

MISSOULA — A man was arrested several days ago after the Missoula Police Department responded to a report of inappropriate contact involving a girl at Splash Montana.

According to a news release from the MPD, an 11-year-old girl reported that an adult male had rubbed her thigh in the pool and then grabbed her buttocks as she was getting out of the pool.

The juvenile and her friend immediately notified a lifeguard, who contacted law enforcement. Officers responded and conducted a preliminary on-scene investigation.

Missoula Police Department detectives also responded and conducted follow-up interviews with involved parties.

After consulting with the Missoula County Attorney’s Office, officers determined there was probable cause to arrest 43-year-old Jeremy Benham for one count of Sexual Assault under MCA 45-5-502.

The charge applies when a person knowingly has sexual contact with another without consent, and in cases involving a victim under 16, if the offender is three or more years older.

Charging documents have been filed through the Missoula County Attorney’s Office.

The Missoula Police Department praised the juveniles involved for promptly reporting the incident, which allowed officers to take quick and appropriate action.

No other details have been released at this point.

