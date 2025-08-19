Suspect arraigned for the death of Jadie Butterfly

GREAT FALLS — Treyson Lee Sharp of Browning, accused of killing Jadie Butterfly and possessing an unlawful firearm, was arraigned in federal court in Great Falls on Tuesday, August 19, 2025.

U.S. Attorney Kurt Alme said in a news release that Sharp, 21 years old, pleaded not guilty to an indictment charging him with one count of involuntary manslaughter and one count of possession of an unregistered firearm.

Count I of the indictment alleges that on December 28, 2024, at or near Browning, Sharp - without due caution and circumspection - killed Jadie, in the commission of a lawful act that might produce death, that is, he discharged a loaded firearm while pointing it at her, killing her.

Count 2 of the indictment alleges that on December 28, 2024, Sharp knowingly possessed a weapon made from a shotgun, which the defendant knew had an overall length of less than 26 inches and a barrel of less than 18 inches, which was not registered to him in the National Firearm Registration and Transfer Record.

(MAY 5, 2025) Chris Butterfly did not know that the night of December 28, 2024, was the last time he would see his daughter Jadie Butterfly alive: "Her laugh was contagious, her smile was radiant, her personality was one of a kind."

Butterfly told MTN News that his daughter was shot by her boyfriend, and they believe it was intentional. What followed were weeks of silence from local law enforcement about Jadie's case.

WATCH:

Family fights for justice for daughter killed on Blackfeet Reservation

"Nothing was done," Butterfly said. "We received zero calls from law enforcement, that's what made me start advocating for my daughter."

MTN News tried to contact Tribal Law enforcement and the Glacier County Sheriff's Office for more information, but we have received no response from either agency.

In response to an inquiry, the Federal Bureau of Investigation said it can not comment on ongoing cases.

This is a reality for families of Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women. Cases are often delayed, or never brought at all, and families are left in the dark to seek justice on their own.

In March, Jadie's family took their fight to social media, creating the "Justice for Jadie" Facebook page in hopes of finding answers.

"This is something we shouldn't have had to do, we want to shine light on how wrongfully she was done," Crystal Cole, Jadie's aunt, said.

Jadie's family hopes the page will bring attention and justice to her case.

"It's just the same story on every case," Butterfly said. "Whenever their family members crying out for help, just because the justice system failed them. I mean it's really disheartening."

Her childhood friend, Autumn Bremner, says she's never imagined a life without Jadie.

"She was my favorite person in my life," Bremner said, "I feel like that's what hurts the most is like the silence, not knowing, because I really wish we had that closure. I don't know if it would hurt any less, but at least we'd know."

MTN News Jadie's family created the "Justice for Jadie" Facebook page in hopes of bring attention to her case.

Marlene Cobell met Jadie in their first year of college at the University of Montana.

"When she walked into a room, everything just went bright," Cobell said.

While their best friend is gone, they say she is with them in every moment. They still imagine conversations with her, they know what jokes she would make, and they keep her memory going. They are fighting for justice for their beloved friend.

Cobell plans to be a lawyer and work for justice throughout Indian Country. Meanwhile, her friends and family continue to move forward with the same message, to honor Jadie's life.

"Jadie was very loved and she deserved justice," Butterfly said.