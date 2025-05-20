Suspect charged with stealing from Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center

GREAT FALLS — Roger Hawkes has been charged in federal court after he allegedly stole two items from the Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center.

The theft happened on Saturday, September 14, 2024, during a regularly-scheduled table-top layout of various weapons on display for visitors.

Court documents allege that Hawkes went into the center and stole an authentic flintlock pistol (from the late 18th or early 19th century) and a period-specific replica knife.

INITIAL REPORT ON THE THEFT:

Artifacts stolen from Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center in Great Falls

According to the charging documents, when a volunteer who was watching over the display became distracted, Hawkes stole the two items and left the center.

Hawkes later sold the stolen pistol to another person; law enforcement officers recovered the pistol and positively identified Hawkes as the person who sold it.

The pistol is considered an archaeological resource because it is more than 100 years old and of great archaeological interest. The pistol is part of a permanent display at the center, where it is usually kept in a locked case open to public viewing.

At this point, we do not know if the stolen knife has been recovered.

The charge of removal of archaeological resources carries a maximum penalty of one year in prison, a $10,000 fine, and one year of supervised release.

Court documents on May 19 note that prosecutors learned that Hawkes is in Idaho state custody and will be unable to attend the initial appearance in Great Falls on this case.

Prosecutors requested that the court vacate the initial appearance and requests the issuance of a warrant. When Hawkes has completed his Idaho sentence, he can then appear on this misdemeanor case.



(SEPTEMBER 16, 2024) Officials at the Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center in Great Falls are asking for help identifying the person who reportedly stole two artifacts over the weekend.

The center posted on Facebook on Saturday, September 14, 2024: "We need your help. The pistol and beaded knife were stolen from the center this morning. If you have any information or know the person or persons responsible please notify the authorities immediately. We work very hard to create a one of a kind experience for all our guests and it is very disheartening when this type of thing occurs."

The Helena-Lewis & Clark Forest shared the following on Facebook: