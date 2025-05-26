Suspect rams patrol vehicle after chase in Madison County

BOZEMAN — A traffic stop in Twin Bridges on Saturday, May 24, 2025, led to a brief chase and subsequent arrest of a driver known to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident began at about 4:32 p.m. when a Sheriff's deputy initiated a stop for a moving violation.

According to the Madison County Sheriff's Office, upon making contact with the driver, the driver reportedly drove away from the scene toward Sheridan.

Concerned for public safety, the deputy decided to cancel the chase.

Shortly after, law enforcement officers found the driver at a residence in Sheridan.

The agency said the situation escalated when the driver allegedly rammed a vehicle into a parked Madison County Sheriff’s Office patrol vehicle.

The driver was subsequently taken into custody after a brief struggle.

Authorities said that while the driver sustained minor injuries during the altercation, no deputies were harmed.

The driver received medical treatment before being taken to a detention center.

As a result of the incident, the driver is facing felony and misdemeanor charges.

No other details have been released at this point.

We will update you if we get more information.

