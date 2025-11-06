Obituary: Elizabeth Ann Carocetto

Elizabeth Ann Carocetto passed away on October 25, 2025, in Great Falls, MT.

She was born in Long Beach, CA on May 10, 1989, to Duane Stanly Williams and Kimberly Elizabeth Carocetto.

Elizabeth graduated from Great Falls High School in 2008. She was a food and beverage manager for Heritage Inn since 2020.

She enjoyed having fun, being with family, friends, and her daughter, pets, and she loved making moments count.

Elizabeth is survived by her parents, husband, Derek Hathaway; daughters, Heaven Lee and Haley Rae Hathaway; sister, Melissa Carocetto; brothers, Douglas Joseph and Patrick Allen Carocetto.

She was preceded in death by Derry Lewis and Rosa Kelly.

A celebration of life will take place on Friday, November 7, 2025, at 4:00 p.m. at the Heritage Inn.

To share condolences, click here to visit the Schnider Funeral Home website.