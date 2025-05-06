On May 6, 2025, several law enforcement agencies were involved in a high-speed chase in Bozeman that ended with a crash and an arrest.

WATCH:

Fleeing suspect crashes car into police vehicle in Bozeman

The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office says that about 1:20 p.m., law enforcement officers responded to reports of a road rage incident in which a weapon was brandished.

The suspect fled the scene, prompting a chase by numerous officers.

During the incident, the fleeing suspect crashed his car into the side of a Bozeman Police vehicle.

One officer sustained injuries that are not life-threatening; the officer's K-9 was not injured.

The adult male suspect was arrested at the scene and is now in custody; his name has not yet been released.

The Bozeman Police Department has requested that the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office investigate the matter.

No other details have been released at this point.

We will update you if we get more information.