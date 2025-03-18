Coram woman charged after 27 dogs were seized from her property

KALISPELL — Candy Evans of Coram has been charged with felony aggravated animal cruelty after 27 dogs were found living in unsanitary conditions on her property.

Charging documents state that officers visited Evans's property on Bear Street in Coram for several dog-related incidents since August of 2024.

Evans, 55 years old, refused to relinquish her dogs after numerous requests.

Officers stated that the dogs on her property seemed malnourished and lethargic.

A veterinarian visited the property on March 13 and learned that none of the dogs had been vaccinated for rabies or licensed in Flathead County.

The veterinarian noted that dogs were living in an area that was soiled with fecal matter, urine, and trash, and with no obvious source of clean water.

Charging documents state that the dogs were suffering from severe neglect and the death of a puppy was directly attributed to a lack of adequate food and care.

The Flathead County Animal Shelter said animal shelters from across the state have helped transfer and take care of 16 of the rescued dogs.

The animal shelter is taking care of the remaining dogs which are not up for adoption at this time as the case proceeds.

People who want to help the animals can donate to Flathead Shelter Friends, which is a local non-profit dedicated to improving the quality of life for shelter animals.

All donations will go directly towards the care of the seized dogs while they are staying in the shelter.

Flathead Shelter Friends can be reached at 406-890-0459 or at flatheadshelterfriends501c@gmail.com.

