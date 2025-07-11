GREAT FALLS — The Belt Rural Fire Department responded to two fires on Thursday, July 10, 2025.

The first was a wildland/structure fire that they responded to at 8:35 a.m.

Just after noon, the agency responded to a second wildland fire.

No injuries were reported in either fire.

Belt Rural Fire District

There is no word on the suspected cause of the fires, nor the amount of damage, at this point.

BRFD thanked the Malmstrom Air Force Base fire department and the Sand Coulee fire department for their support.

We will update you if we get more information.