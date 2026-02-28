Firefighters responded Thursday afternoon to a fast-moving grass fire on Logie Road near Chinook in Blaine County that quickly grew out of control and burned approximately 236 acres of dry grassland.

“It moved fast. It jumped the road and the winds were gusting about 40 miles an hour,” said Jason Metcalf, who was among the first on scene. He arrived shortly after being paged out just after 2:20 p.m., alongside another member of the Chinook Volunteer Fire Department.

Grass fire near Chinook burns 200+ acres, damages power poles

Fifteen units from several departments responded to assist, including crews from Hill County, Bear Paw, Havre, Harlem, and the DNRC. The flames spread quickly across dry grass, forcing firefighters to pull back in some areas while regrouping and establishing containment lines.

“It was blowing pretty good across the road, and we tried to stop it from getting across the road again, but it was blown too hard, so we had to pull back,” Metcalf said.

Firefighters were able to knock down and contain the fire in roughly two hours, though crews remained on site into the night to monitor hotspots and prevent the fire from reigniting.

The fire also damaged several major transmission line poles owned by the Western Area Power Administration. Some poles were partially burned, creating significant safety hazards for crews.

“It worried us quite a bit. We had the power turned off, and the power company came out and verified that we were okay to be there. But it definitely was a fall hazard,” Metcalf said. Utility crews are now working to repair the damaged infrastructure.

Responders say the fire originated from a permitted burn conducted about five days earlier. Embers from that burn, thought to be extinguished, were carried by strong gusts into nearby dry grass, sparking the fire.

“The wind had picked it up and made the embers blow into the grass in the field. And it took off and spread a couple of miles,” Metcalf explained.

Firefighters also highlighted the role of local terrain in stopping the fire. They say the blaze eventually came to a halt when it reached a tilled farm field, which acted as a natural firebreak.

Metcalf says Chinook hasn’t seen a fire this large or this close to town in years, and is urging residents to exercise caution with outdoor burning, especially during dry and windy conditions.

“If you have a permit to burn and it's low winds, just make sure it’s out. Pull the piles apart, cover them with water, and make sure it’s fully extinguished. This fire was supposedly out five days prior,” he said.

The Chinook Volunteer Fire Department is also encouraging the community to support a benefit for one of their members undergoing cancer treatment. The event will be held Saturday, February 28, at the Blaine County Fairgrounds at 4pm, and will include a spaghetti dinner, live and silent auctions, and music. Firefighters say all proceeds will go to help their colleague and his family.

“This is a great way for the community to come together and support one of our own while having a good time,” Metcalf said.

With dry conditions continuing across the Hi-Line, fire officials are reminding residents that even small, controlled burns can reignite under gusty winds, and preparation and vigilance are critical to preventing wildfires.

