Good Morning, Montana (Friday, December 13, 2024)

WEATHER: Patchy dense fog for the Hi-Line this morning. Decreasing clouds. Daytime highs in the mid 20s for northeastern Montana, mid 30s to low 40s for the Hi-Line and mid to upper 40s for central Montana.

Disappearance of Alicia Wood: suspect charged with homicide. Click here.

Former MHP trooper honored as hero, family gets new 'smart' home. Click here.

Great Falls Public Library will host author Larry Plant. Click here.

'Does' of Great Falls Elks Lodge raise money for non-profits. Click here.

SATURDAY DECEMBER 14: Come enjoy the Snow Moon Indian Market from 10am to 4pm at the Little Shell Cultural Center (1529 Stuckey Road, Great Falls). Native-made jewelry, crafts, and baked goods. Silent auction items, Give-a-ways, 50/50 Raffle, and $7 Chili and cornbread lunch (served all day). For more information, call Alisa Herodes at 406-868-7980.

SATURDAY DECEMBER 14: The annual Candy Cane Lane will kick off at Jaycee Park at 3pm and run until 8:30pm. Take a walking tour of some of the most festive holiday decorations in the neighborhood. Free map and hot cocoa. All donations will be used to put back into the community through our non-profit Montana Community Matters. For more information, click here, or call Nikki at 406-231-3336.

SATURDAY DECEMBER 14: Sons of Norway/Lodsen Lodge will host its annual Bake Sale starting at 9am. Lefse, rosettes, and other treats will be available for purchase at $10.00 per package. We are sold out very quickly, so please plan on being there early. Sons of Norway is at 1314 Seventh Street South in Great Falls, MT. We are a non-profit organization and proceeds go towards supporting local non-profit organizations and an education scholarship fund. For more information, call Garla Boland at 406-788-7509.

SATURDAY DECEMBER 14: Montana ExpoPark will host the Last Chance Christmas Bazaar from 9am to 5pm inside Exhibition Hall. We have 70+ vendors this year with something for everyone on that Christmas list. Bring your bestie and come hang out with us. Free admission.

SATURDAY DECEMBER 14: The Mansfield Convention Center in Great Falls will host a Very Merry Christmas Craft Show from 9am to 3pm, presented by the Great Falls Farmer’s Market. Santa will be there! Free admission. For more information, call Monica Furst at 406-868-1113.

Here is today's joke of the day! Share with your friends: How does an eskimo build a house? Igloos (I"glues") it together (Sent From Viewer: Kristy Kaul)

