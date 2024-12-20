Good Morning, Montana (Friday, December 20, 2024)

Wishing everyone a good day! Here are some things to know for today:

WEATHER: Light flurries and freezing drizzle across the Golden Triangle area. Gradual clearing with plentiful sunshine. Daytime highs in the low to mid 50s in central Montana and upper 20s to mid 30s on the Hi-Line.

COMING UP:

SATURDAY DECEMBER 21: GFHS Dance Team will host Parents Night Out Childcare from 3pm to 9pm at Little Daisies Daycare (1225 Ninth Avenue South). Let your little ones enjoy a night of games, crafts, and fun activities, all while supporting a great cause. It’s the perfect opportunity for a date night or to tackle that holiday to-do list. $50 per child - kids must be potty trained. Pizza and snacks provided. For more information, call Tara Corbitt at 406-799-9785.

- What do elves learn in school? The Elf-abet!

- What do you get when you cross a snowman with a vampire? Frostbite!

