Good Morning, Montana (Friday, November 15, 2024)

WEATHER: High temperatures get a chance to cool down today back in the 40’s for most areas. Expect to start out the morning partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with increasing clouds throughout the day. Winds decreased last night making way for light wind conditions today, around 5 to 10 mph with gusts possibly up to 20 mph. Precipitation begins today with snow mostly for SW and Central Montana, and a rain/wintery mix for portions along Great Falls up to the Hi-line this late afternoon through Saturday morning.



FRIDAY NOVEMBER 15: Alliance For Youth (3220 11th Avenue South) will host a Veteran's Breakfast from 7am to 9am. The breakfast is free for all veterans, military, and their families. Donations welcomed. It is sponsored by Veterans Mentoring Veterans, Great Falls. For more information, call Michelle Koppany at 406-868-7388, or click here.

SATURDAY NOVEMBER 16: Come one come all, to the Country Christmas Craft Sale in Lewistown at the Trade Center building at the Fergus County Fairgrounds. We have 60+ booths of homemade, handcrafted, and upcycled items from vendors from all across Montana! Booths will include things such as: baked goods, jams, pies, knitted and crocheted items, woodwork, leatherwork, jewelry of all kinds, candles, soaps, wild rags, car freshies, toys, home decor, Christmas decor, and so much more! No entrance fee. For more information, click here.



Here is today's joke of the day! Share with your friends: How does Reese eat her cereal? Witherspoon! (Sent to us by viewer: Candance Van Dorn)

