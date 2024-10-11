Good Morning, Montana (Friday, October 11, 2024)

Wishing everyone a good day! Here are some things to know for today:

WEATHER: Clouds & sunshine. Temperatures warm into the upper 60s and low 70s.

A fire in Great Falls destroyed a home and killed two dogs on Wednesday, October 9, 2024. Click here.

After seven years, the director of the Paris Gibson Square Museum of Art is stepping down. Click here.

A story we've been covering for more than six years is about to get some major national attention. Click here.

COMING UP: FRIDAY OCTOBER 10: Come to Big Sky Quilts (1525 10th Avenue South #2) from 10am to 5:30pm to see Montana's McKenna's art works up close and personal. This gorgeous collection of McKenna’s quilts transformed into art on fabric gives you a unique way to see the beauty of Montana's natural world. Plus! McKenna's daughter will be here to meet, greet and answer any questions. For more information, call Joyce Watson at 406-727-1757, or click here.

OCTOBER 10-OCTOBER 11: Come enjoy the Big Sandy Medical Guild Annual Rummage Sale at Jerry Martin Memorial Hall. Thursday, Oct. 10 from 8:00 am to 7:00 pm and the Box Sale on Friday, Oct. 11 from 9:00 am to 3:00 pm They will start accepting donations for the sale Monday, Oct. 7th 8:00am – 5:00pm through Wednesday, Oct. 7th from 8:00am until 1:00 pm at 115 Johannes Avenue in Big Sandy. You can drop off items through the alley in the back or walk the items into the building. No donations will be accepted after 1:00pm on October 7th. The sale will include items from, house wares, Kids, women’s, and men’s clothing, shoes, furniture, holidays, bedding, toys, books, crafts, music, jewelry, and outdoor items. Grab a slice of homemade pie and a cup of coffee for $4.00 on Thursday and Friday. All proceeds for this year’s sale will go to help fund the remodel for housing the new CT scanner at the Big Sandy Medical Center. For more information, call Lisa Sipler at 406-399-0871.

Here is today's joke of the day! Share with your friends: What do runners like to eat? Fast Food!

