Good Morning, Montana (Monday, December 9, 2024)

Wishing everyone a good day! Here are some things to know for today:

WEATHER: Lingering snow showers in the mountains. Breezy and cooler with high temperatures in the mid to upper 30s.

COMING UP:

MONDAY DECEMBER 9: Alliance For Youth will host a blood donation drive from 2pm to 6:30pm at 3220 11th Avenue South in Great Falls. Your donation can help save lives, and every pint makes a difference. Walk-ins are welcome, but appointments are encouraged to ensure a smooth experience. Give the gift of life this holiday season and help us make a positive impact in our community! To register in advance, click here. For more information, call Beth Price Morrison at 406-952-0468.

