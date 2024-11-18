Good Morning, Montana (Monday, November 18, 2024)

Wishing everyone a good day! Here are some things to know for today:

WEATHER: Breezy and cooler. Decreasing clouds. Lingering snow showers in southwest Montana. High temps in the mid and upper 30s to low 40s.

Lewis and Clark Interpretive Center unveils new smartphone application. Click here.

Montana Ag Network: the impact of Sidney Sugars closure. Click here.

Name/logo contest for new store coming to Heart Butte. Click here.

Benefis is relocating one of its clinics. Click here.

COMING UP: MONDAY NOVEMBER 18: Indian Family Health Clinic (1220 Central Avenue) will host a workshop for people to learn about Alzheimer's disease. Optional memory screenings conducted by trained staff from Weissman-Hood Institute for Biomedical Research. To RSVP, call Elizabeth Chargois at 406-268-1510. A memory screening is a simple and safe "healthy brain checkup" that tests memory and other thinking skills. Each memory screening takes approximately 10 minutes and while the result is not a diagnosis, it can suggest if someone should see a physician for a full evaluation. For more information, call Rebecca Brown at 406-454-6045.

Here is today's joke of the day! Share with your friends: What kind of key cannot unlock or lock anything? A turkey!! (Sent to us by viewer: Jamey Bowden)

Email your best joke to montanathismorning@krtv.com

For Behind The Scenes, Follow Montana This Morning on Instagram - click here!