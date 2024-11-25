Good Morning, Montana (Monday, November 25, 2024)

Wishing everyone a good Monday! Here are some things to know for today:

WEATHER: A few light snow showers this morning. Partly to mostly cloudy skies for the afternoon. High temperatures in the 10s for the Hi-Line, mid to upper 20s for central Montana, and low to mid 30s for the Helena area.



SATURDAY NOVEMBER 30: Kick off the holiday season at the annual Parade Of Lights starting at 6pm in downtown Great Falls. The parade will begin at 6pm near Sixth Street and head down Central Avenue. Santa Claus will then light the Christmas tree in front of the Civic Center.

SUNDAY DECEMBER 1: Come meet Santa Claus at Giant Springs State Park in Great Falls! Event starts at 10am and runs until 2pm. Santa meet and greet, photo opportunity, hot chocolate, and a scavenger hunt. Giant Springs is at 4803 Giant Springs Road. For more information call the Giant Springs Ranger Station at 406-727-1212.

SUNDAY DECEMBER 1: The American Legion Hall in Power will host its annual Holiday Festival from 4pm to 6:30pm at 404 Central Avenue. Featuring games and Santa's workshop for children, Wacky Cake Walk, and Pop Ring Toss as well as a coloring contest ahead of time. Two lucky kids will win stockings stuffed with goodies! A Holiday Gift Bag filled with "must have" items will be raffled. Tickets are $1 each or 6/$5. There will be caroling followed by a complete Fiesta Enchilada Dinner for $5 a plate! The evening will be topped off with a visit from, you guessed it, Santa! For more information, call Suze Snellman at 406-463-2399.



