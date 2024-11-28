Good Morning, Montana (Thursday, November 28, 2024)

HAPPY THANKSGIVING!! Wishing everyone a good day! Here are some things to know for today:

WEATHER: Sunshine and clouds. High temperatures in the 10s for the Hi-Line and 20s and 30s for the rest of central Montana.

State investigator finds SOS Jacobsen discriminated against former Cascade County election official. Click here.

Crews respond to structure fire in Sun Prairie. Click here.

Montana man pleads guilty to deliberate homicide, assault, and elder abuse. Click here.

Remembering the legacy of Dean Schuler. Click here.

COMING UP:

SATURDAY NOVEMBER 30: Kick off the holiday season at the annual Parade Of Lights starting at 6pm in downtown Great Falls. The parade will begin at 6pm near Sixth Street and head down Central Avenue. Santa Claus will then light the Christmas tree in front of the Civic Center.

SATURDAY NOVEMBER 30: Get Photos With Santa at the Staybridge Suites Hotel in Great Falls (201 Third Street NW) from 10am to 4pm. Repeats every Saturday till Christmas from 10am-4pm, with another event on Monday December 23rd from 10am-4pm. For more information and prices, call Melissa Dearth at 406-217-8712.

Here is today's joke of the day! Share with your friends:

- Why isn't the turkey hungry at Thanksgiving? Because he's already stuffed!

- What is a taxidermist's favorite part of Thanksgiving? The stuffing!

