Good Morning, Montana (Wednesday, December 11, 2024)

Wishing everyone a good day! Here are some things to know for today:

WEATHER: Partly to mostly cloudy. A few snow showers in eastern Montana. Temperatures will reach the 10s in northeast Montana, mid 20s to low 30s for the Hi-Line, and low to mid 40s for central Montana.

Search continues at Cascade County landfill for missing Conrad woman.

Beware bogus messages that look like USPS delivery texts.

USPS working hard during peak season.

Driver dies in rollover crash near Butte.

Suspect in woman's death in Missoula pleads not guilty.

COMING UP: THURSDAY DECEMBER 12: The town of Fairfield will host a Christmas Stroll from 4pm to 8pm at the Fairfield Community Hall. It begins at 4:00 p.m. with the lighting of the tree by Mayor Loren Tacke. Make your way through town by visiting Mountain View Co-Op, Fairfield Drug, Fairfield Library, and Willy the Train to receive a Passport! The Community Hall will have food, vendors, kids craft table, a special area for kids to shop at the "North Pole", and professional photos with Santa by Kelcy Bouma! If you are interested in being a vendor, please contact Allesha Lear at 406-799-4449. For more information, call Nikki Misner at 406-450-4267.

Here is today's joke of the day! Share with your friends: What kind of photos do elves take? Elf-ies!

Email your best joke to montanathismorning@krtv.com.

