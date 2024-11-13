Good Morning, Montana (Wednesday, November 13, 2024)

Wishing everyone a good day! Here are some things to know for today:

WEATHER: Upper-level ridging keeps temperatures cool once again, into the 40’s and 50’s today with mostly clear skies. The main concern will be breezy to windy conditions through most of the region with gusts up to 30 to 40 mph. Expect the wind to continue tomorrow, impacting North Central Montana a bit more with gusts up to 60-65 mph. Currently, no wind advisories are expected.



Salmonella outbreak reported in Great Falls. Click here.

Toby's House Crisis Nursery has a new director, and will expand services. Click here.

Assault suspect arrested at Great Falls hotel. Click here.

Suspect in Bozeman standoff appears in court. Click here.



THURSDAY NOVEMBER 14: Opportunities Inc. will host an Energy Awareness Expo from 4pm to 6pm. Join us to learn how to save on utility bills and access essential winter resources. We will have interactive activities, giveaways, warm chili & desserts, and caring staff for you to visit with about any needs you may have. LIEAP staff will be available for those with questions or have paperwork ready to submit. The event will be at 905 First Avenue North in Great Falls. For more information, call Melissa Giard at 406-761-0310.



Here is today's joke of the day! Share with your friends: Why did the farmer have to separate the chicken, duck, and the turkey? He suspected fowl play! (Sent to us by viewer: Jamey Bowden)

Email your best joke to montanathismorning@krtv.com

For Behind The Scenes, Follow Montana This Morning on Instagram - click here!