Great Falls hosts Cruisin' The Drag car show

The 25th annual Cruisin’ the Drag Car Show brought thousands of car enthusiasts to Great falls for the largest car show in the state.

WATCH:

25th annual Cruisin' the Drag Car Show

Cruisin’ the Drag President Darrin Schreder says, “It's a celebration of all those Friday nights that we all spent cruising the drag. I mean, for 50 years Central Avenue was the drag, and it’s a celebration of those days.”

Hundreds of car enthusiasts flocked to downtown Great Falls on Saturday as nearly 800 cars of all kinds lined nine blocks of Central Avenue.

Antique, collectible, and one-of-a-kind cars, motorcycles, and trailers brought together a community of car enthusiasts to show off the product of hundreds of hours of work spent on their vehicles.

Schreder says, “It's a community. And it doesn't matter if you have a brand new car or you have something that you built from scratch, it’s a community of car people, right? So, I love the fact that we can get people together to enjoy cars. It’s super cool.”

Proceeds from this year’s show will benefit the Great Falls Public Schools Pantry Program, which supports students experiencing food insecurity at home.

One thing that is new this year is a Cruise the Drag Night Kegger at the Newberry, an event designated for those who registered a car in the show to network with each other.

Schreder explains, “It's just a kind of nice way for everybody to kind of relax once the show is over and have a good time.”

Special guests at the event this year were co-hosts of the TV show “All Girls Garage” Cristy Lee and Faye Hadley. Cruisin’ the Drag will also be awarding one vehicle entry to the Hot August Nights Event Series, the largest classic car show in the country.