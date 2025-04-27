Watch Now
4H members prep for poultry showmanship

MTN News
Cascade County 4-H members are preparing to exhibit their poultry at the 4H Cascade County Livestock Show and Sale this summer.

Cascade County 4-H partnered with Western Feed Corral on Saturday to hold a poultry workshop for 4-Hers to learn about duck, chicken, and turkey management, and to prepare them for poultry showmanship at the Cascade County Livestock show.

Kylee Finn is a first year 4-H member preparing for her first county livestock show as a showman.

She says, “I don't think people realize how much time you have to spend with your animals to be able to be a good showman. Being a showman means that you're knowledgeable about your animal and you're good at handling it. You've put in that time that it takes to develop a relationship with your animal and then show them to the best of your ability.”

The 4-H Cascade County Livestock Show and Sale will be held July 10-13th.

