Beloved Viking food booth is back at the Montana State Fair

Back by popular demand, the legendary Sons of Norway food booth has returned to the Montana State Fair this year, ending its absence after being forced to sit out the 2024 fair due to new fire-safety regulations.

“It was heartbreaking,” explained Shannon Wilson, the Food Service Manager for the Viking Booth. “We really scrambled to get a fire suppression system last year and we couldn’t get one in time. That’s thousands and thousands of dollars. Quite a bit of money.”

Brianna Juneau reports - watch:

Beloved Viking food booth returns to Montana State Fair

The booth’s absence in 2024 was keenly felt after the Sons of Norway Lodsen Lodge announced that they would be unable to meet the deadline of May 1st, 2024. Many took to social media to express their disappointment over the missing food vendor booth.

“We wanted to make sure we were ready for the fair this year,” Shannon said.

According to Shannon, it’s thanks to donors: Jimmy and Debbie Filipowicz, that the booth was able to open again this year.

She said, “It was so exciting when we were offered this, this, donation. We went right into, fast mode to get it, ordered and get it installed.”

Fairgoers continue to anticipate the signature Viking: a spiced, oversized meatball skewered on a stick and deep-fried until golden brown.

Its popularity was shown on the opening night of the fair, drawing long lines and smiles from longtime fans.

The return of the Viking not only restores a cherished menu favorite, but it also allows the Sons of Norway to continue supporting and donating to the community.

Shannon said, “We do a lot with the funds that we raise. There's, a big list of about 20 organizations we donate to every year at the end of the year as well as a scholarship, and it all comes from what we raise here.”

As fairgoers revel in rides, exhibits, and food, the triumphant comeback of the Viking booth stands out as a highlight.

