Benefis Health System unveils PET-CT machine

GREAT FALLS — A new PET CT scanner at Benefis Health Center is helping detect cancer faster and more efficiently than ever before. The terms derive from Positron Emission Tomography (PET) and Computed Tomography (CT).

Learn about the new imaging system:

"Our previous scanner took about 30 minutes plus the scan. This one takes less than ten," said Paul Fulbright, Director of Imaging for Benefis Health System.

The PET CT scanner works by detecting abnormal cellular activity that could indicate cancer.

"It's a cancer detection tool where a little radioactive substance gets injected in the patient and kind of goes to the area where there's abnormal activity going, mostly cancer we're looking for," Fulbright said.

The technology provides radiologists with detailed 3D images that map cancerous activity in the body.

"It shows early cancer growth shows how big it is. It combines a CT and a nuclear medicine study and kind of gives us a 3D image where everything's growing, where it shouldn't be and should be," Fulbright said.

With faster scanning capabilities, the new machine allows the health center to serve more patients in need of cancer screening.

"Helps a lot of people. We can do a lot more scans every week based on how fast this thing goes, how sensitive it is. So overall, it's a better experience for the patient, helps them get through faster and helps to get more answers," Fulbright said.

The addition of this advanced technology represents a significant step forward in cancer detection capabilities for the Great Falls medical community.

"I am very proud of treatment for Benefis to be able to put a piece of equipment in like this helps a lot of people in many different ways. Whether it's the doctor our radiologist gets better pictures or the patient itself," Fulbright said.

