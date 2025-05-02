GREAT FALLS — River’s Edge Trail users will probably notice some equipment surrounding the Black Eagle Dam as NorthWestern Energy continues work on a project to upgrade and enhance the safety and reliability of the dam. The project began in September of 2024 with the installment of a barge landing upstream from the dam.

WATCH:

Black Eagle Dam spillway project underway

Northwestern Energy spokesperson Jo Dee Black explains, “About 60% of the electricity that we provide our Montana customers with is from carbon free generation, and these hydro facilities are really the backbone of that. We are replacing some components, reinforcing the spillway, so that it is ready to serve our Montana customers for a second century.”

The barge is now ready and being used to transport materials and equipment to and from the dam.

This means the boat restraint barrier that is typically installed 500 feet from the dam has been removed to allow the barge access.

NorthWestern Energy asks people to exercise caution this summer when recreating on the river.

Black explains, “For safety, I want to remind people to avoid this area of the river, especially with that boat barrier down. We want to make sure that everyone is safe and enjoying the river at a safe distance from this construction project.”

The two-year project on the spillway will improve and reinforce the integrity of the dam and eliminate the need for manual ice removal.

In 2026, a rubber dam will be installed on the upstream side of the spillway that will allow for more control over ice mitigation and allow debris in the river to be funneled through the dam.

Once the project is complete, the barge landing that was constructed will be restored to the site’s original condition.

The upgrade project is expected to be completed in 2027. Click here for more information.