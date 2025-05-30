Watch Now
Calumet responds to concerns amidst maintenance

GREAT FALLS — Calumet Montana has been conducting maintenance activities at its Great Falls facility this week. Residents may have noticed increased flaring and louder than usual noise levels.

Calumet said in a news release that the routine maintenance "is a crucial component of our ongoing efforts to reliably and efficiently operate our facility."

A photo posted on Nextdoor several days ago has raised concerns for some Great Falls residents.

The photo shows what appears to be a degraded piece of equipment at the facility that is spewing smoke.

A spokesperson for Calumet responded to the concerns, noting that the photo shows a piece of equipment that is simply releasing steam, and that there are many steam release points in the refinery.

She said the structure is not semi-collapsed or compromised in any way, and no harmful gases or materials are being released from this equipment.

