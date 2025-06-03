Watch Now
Calumet will implement a new emergency notification system

GREAT FALLS — Calumet Montana announced this week that it will soon implement a new emergency notification system.

Calumet, located at 1900 10th Street NE, said in a news release that the weekly testing of this system will begin on Wednesday, June 4, 2025. The tests will involve a sequence of tones that will last 5 to 10 minutes.

The initial testing phase, scheduled to last throughout June, will see the new system activated immediately following the plant’s regularly scheduled weekly steam whistle test, which sounds every Wednesday at noon.

The tests are important for verifying the system's functionality and ensuring its reliability in the event of an actual emergency. The testing will allow Calumet Montana to thoroughly evaluate the system's performance and make any necessary adjustments.

Calumet stressed that these weekly activations are only tests. In the event of an actual incident requiring community response, specific instructions and guidance will be disseminated directly from city officials as part of a unified command structure.

Following the initial month of weekly testing, Calumet will transition to a schedule of monthly tests to ensure the continued reliability and optimal performance of the emergency notification system.

Clint Bishop, Health and Safety Manager for Calumet Montana, said in the new release: “Calumet Montana is committed to the safety and security of both our employees and the surrounding community. Our new emergency notification system represents a significant modernization of our emergency response capabilities. This advanced technology allows us to broadcast detailed messages and specific tones tailored to the nature of the event. It will significantly improve the response time of our first responders and facilitate quicker mitigation of any potential hazards that could impact our community.”

