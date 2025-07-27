The Americans with Disabilities Act marked its 35th anniversary on Saturday, continuing its mission to protect people with disabilities from discrimination.

"The ADA is a critical civil rights law that protects people with disabilities from discrimination, and in many areas of public life," said Emily Shuman, director of the Rocky Mountain ADA Center.

Celebrating the Americans With Disabilities Act

Shuman notes that the anniversary provides an opportunity to reflect on how far accessibility has come.

"Anniversary is always a great time for us to remember the time prior to the ADA where people didn't have such easy access and where buildings and facilities and the built environment was not developed and designed in a way that was usable by people with disabilities," Shuman said.

Montana has numerous organizations working to ensure ADA compliance throughout the state.

"There are lots of great organizations in Montana that are leading the charge with ADA compliance and making sure the state is inclusive to live, work and play in," Shuman said.

In Great Falls, the Paratransit service provides essential transportation for residents with disabilities, helping them maintain independence and mobility.

Abigail St. Lawrence, a Great Falls Transit board member and Paratransit client, highlights the affordability and coverage of the service.

"You have a Paratransit that will both pick you up and drop you off, and you can go anywhere you want. But it's just cost $2. And yeah, it's great," St. Lawrence said.

For St. Lawrence, the service is more than just convenient — it's essential.

"The paratransit has been a life line for me because I wouldn't know what to do if paratransit wasn't there," St. Lawrence said.

As the ADA continues its mission, services like Great Falls Paratransit demonstrate how the legislation helps people overcome obstacles in their daily lives.