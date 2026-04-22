On Tuesday evening, Great Falls City Commissioners voted unanimously on a request from Chick-fil-A for the city to vacate an alleyway where they have a building permit on 10th Avenue South between Seventh and Eighth Street. With that decision, Chick-fil-A will take over a portion of the alleyway and maintain it, and the city will no longer have to take care of it.

Justin Robicheau reports - watch the video here:

City Commission discusses proposed Chick-fil-A

KRTV reported in February 2025 that Chick-fil-A submitted a traffic impact study to the city, which is an assessment of potential impacts a proposed project might have on surrounding roads. The proposed location is 711 10th Avenue South.

The popular fast-food restaurant specializes in chicken sandwiches and waffle fries, and has more than 3,000 locations across the country, including several in Montana — in Kalispell, Missoula, Bozeman, and Billings. There are also plans in the works for Chick-fil-A restaurants in Butte and in Helena.