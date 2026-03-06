City of Great Falls warns about utility scammers

City officials in Great Falls are warning residents about a scam targeting homeowners in the area. Two men posing as utility workers have reportedly been going door to door, claiming residents have leaks or other water issues and asking for money to fix them.

Meredith Dawson, Communications Specialist for the City of Great Falls, says the first reports came from utility customers who noticed something suspicious. “They were wearing bright orange vests. They didn't seem to have a logo on them. They also did not seem to be driving a vehicle with any company information or logo on it."

According to the city, the men appeared to be in their 20s or 30s and approached homeowners claiming there were problems with their water lines. In some cases, they told residents that their water was leaking or that they were wasting water, and they either asked for money directly or suggested hiring a specific person to fix the issue.

The reported incidents have occurred in neighborhoods throughout Great Falls over the past week, including one near 11th Street South. So far, two homeowners have come forward, but city officials warn others to remain vigilant.

After checking the accounts of the affected residents, the city confirmed there were no leaks. Officials say the men were not affiliated with the City of Great Falls or any legitimate utility company.

City officials stress that real utility employees will never show up asking for payment at a homeowner’s door.

Dawson explained, “You will get a call from the utility billing office if there is unusual water usage on your account. City workers will be driving a marked vehicle with the city logo on it and will identify themselves. If they miss you, they will leave a note on your door with city contact information and a phone number.”

Residents should also be aware that private utility companies follow the same rules. Legitimate employees should have uniforms with the company logo, identification badges, and vehicles clearly marked with the company name.

City officials recommend residents take the following precautions:



Do not pay anyone at the door. Legitimate utility workers will never request payment in person.

Verify identity. Ask for official identification and check for company logos on clothing and vehicles.

Contact the city or company. Call the City of Great Falls Utilities Department at 406-727-7660 to confirm whether a worker is legitimate.

Report suspicious activity. Call the Great Falls Police Department non-emergency line at 406-455-8599 to file a report.

Officials also remind residents that scammers often target neighborhoods with older homes or areas where people may be home during the day, but anyone can be a target. They urge homeowners to talk to neighbors, friends, and family members about these scams to ensure everyone is aware.

“We want everyone to know this isn’t a city employee and to be careful before handing over any money or personal information,” Dawson said. “If it doesn’t look right, it probably isn’t.”

