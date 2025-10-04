Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
CMR Homecoming parade brings spirit to Central Avenue

MTN News
Downtown Great Falls echoed with cheers, floats, and school pride as CMR High School celebrated their 2025 homecoming parade. The event is a highlight of the school’s homecoming week, designed to showcase school spirit and community engagement before this evening’s football match up. Downtown central saw a lively mix of waving students and decorated floats, all dotted with the classic green and gold.

CMR Homecoming parade brings spirit to Central Avenue

Students said the energy mirrored the excitement felt all week – a tradition that is looked forward to every year. “It's probably when the most school spirit happens because the hallways are all decorated. Everybody's dressed up and everybody really just tries to have a great time,” said Riley Seaburg, a student at the high school.

The homecoming festivities continue Friday night with the CMR High School homecoming football game against Billings Senior at Memorial Stadium, starting at 7 pm.

Great Falls High School parade last week:

Great Falls High School homecoming parade 2025

