Collision is slowing traffic in Great Falls (March 7, 2025)

MTN News
(UPDATE, 10:32 am) The GFPD says the scene has been cleared and traffic is moving normally.

No other information has been released.

(1st REPORT, 9:57 am) A collision is slowing traffic in Great Falls at the intersection of Country Club Boulevard and Sixth Street SW ("Fox Farm" intersection).

The Great Falls Police Department said at 9:50 a.m. on Friday that the collision and investigation has southbound traffic shut down at the intersection.

There is no word at this point on whether anyone has been seriously injured, nor the number of vehicles involved.

They ask that drivers avoid the area if possible.

If you have to travel in this area, please use extra caution and expect delays.

We will update you if we get more information.

