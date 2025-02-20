Watch Now
NewsGreat Falls News

Actions

'Combative' man in custody after disturbance at Great Falls mall

Police presence at Great Falls mall
MTN News
Undated file photo of GFPD vehicle at Holiday Village Mall
Police presence at Great Falls mall
Posted
and last updated

The Great Falls Police Department said in a news release on Thursday, February 20, 2025, that a man was taken into custody after reportedly causing a disturbance inside Holiday Village Mall.

The agency said that dispatchers received a call from the Mall Security Officer regarding the disturbance at about 10:35 a.m.

The incident happened between the Army Recruiting office and the interior entrance to Hobby Lobby.

The Mall Security Officer said a man was causing a "physical disturbance" and not complying with the Security Officer's requests for him to leave.

Officers arrived and the man reportedly became "very combative," according to the GFPD, causing several more (uniformed and plain-clothes) officers to respond.

The suspect was detained and taken to a hospital for evaluation.

The GFPD expects that he will be remanded to the Cascade County Detention Center pending the results of the evaluation.

No other details have been released. We will update you if we get more information.

TRENDING
Great Falls man among 3 dead after crash Teen in court for brutal Great Falls assault GFPS seeing surge in illnesses Human remains identified as missing Montana woman

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

About Us

Get your FREE KRTV Streaming App