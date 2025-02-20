'Combative' man in custody after disturbance at Great Falls mall

The Great Falls Police Department said in a news release on Thursday, February 20, 2025, that a man was taken into custody after reportedly causing a disturbance inside Holiday Village Mall.

The agency said that dispatchers received a call from the Mall Security Officer regarding the disturbance at about 10:35 a.m.

The incident happened between the Army Recruiting office and the interior entrance to Hobby Lobby.

The Mall Security Officer said a man was causing a "physical disturbance" and not complying with the Security Officer's requests for him to leave.

Officers arrived and the man reportedly became "very combative," according to the GFPD, causing several more (uniformed and plain-clothes) officers to respond.

The suspect was detained and taken to a hospital for evaluation.

The GFPD expects that he will be remanded to the Cascade County Detention Center pending the results of the evaluation.

No other details have been released. We will update you if we get more information.