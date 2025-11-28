Coming up: Parade Of Lights in downtown Great Falls

Downtown Great Falls is preparing to kick off the holiday season with a nostalgic twist, featuring celebrations that transport visitors back to the era of disco balls and bell-bottom pants.

Last week, a donated Christmas tree was placed in front of the Civic Center, and will be decorated over the next several days ahead of the annual Parade of Lights on Saturday, November 29.

Tim McGonigal reports - watch the video:

"This year's theme is A Groovy Little Christmas, which is fun, like a disco, 70s kind of theme. We've got lots of awesome floats," said Harley Severns, Downtown Great Falls event coordinator.

The parade will feature dozens of floats and is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. on Central Avenue and head west toward the Civic Center, when Santa Claus will flip the switch to light the tree.

Severns says crews will start closing the streets around 3:00 p.m. for the parade.

The parade serves as the perfect ending to Small Business Saturday, an annual event that encourages shoppers to explore local businesses throughout the day.

"Definitely come downtown and shop around for Small Business Saturday. Loads of people will have their doors open and maybe some sales or fun stuff going on. So, it's a great day to shop," Severns said.

The next part of the annual celebration happens on Friday, December 5, with the Christmas Stroll along Central Avenue from 5 to 9 p.m., featuring numerous attractions - including the traditional Polar Plunge at 7 p.m. at Fourth Street and Central Avenue.

Santa will be present along with 12 food vendors and counting.

Visitors can buy a $5 Christmas Stroll button at downtown businesses to enter for various prizes, including a downtown "staycation."

Brian Kaufman, owner of Kaufman's Menswear Centre and longtime downtown businessman, emphasizes the importance of these events for business exposure.

"A lot of people come down for those events and they they kind of snoop around and they say, oh, I'll be back the next day or the next week. So they are very important just for exposure for all the retail places and restaurants and shops," Kaufman said.

