Crash slowing traffic in Great Falls (January 29, 2026)

Emergency personnel are at the scene of a one-vehicle crash in Great Falls on Thursday, January 29, 2026.

The Great Falls Police Department said at 3:54 p.m. it is along River Drive North near Giant Springs Road, noting that a large vehicle is on its side.

There are no serious injuries reported.

GFPD says it is "going to take some time" to clear the scene.

River Drive is closed from 25th Street North to 38th Street North as crews work to clear the scene.

The GFPD advises that if you need to travel this direction, consider using First Avenue North or Second Avenue North.

