Downtown Great Falls preps for 'groovy' holiday season

GREAT FALLS — Downtown Great Falls is preparing to kick off the holiday season with a nostalgic twist, featuring celebrations that transport visitors back to the era of disco balls and bell-bottom pants.

The festivities begin with the annual Parade of Lights on Saturday, November 29, starting at 6 p.m. on Central Avenue and heading toward the Civic Center. This year's theme, "A Groovy Little Christmas," embraces the disco and 70s aesthetic for a fun holiday celebration.

Tim McGonigal reports - watch the video:

"This year's theme is A Groovy Little Christmas, which is fun, like disco, 70s kind of Christmasy theme. We've got lots of awesome floats," said Harley Severns, Downtown Great Falls Marketing Event Coordinator.

The parade will feature 50 floats and conclude with Santa Claus lighting the Christmas tree.

"And then the very last float is always Santa Claus. And he lights the Christmas tree at the end. So, yeah, it's going to be awesome," Severns said.

Severns says crews will start closing the streets around 3:00 p.m. for the parade.

"We'll put all of our little neon signs up too. So folks know how to move their cars," said Severns.

The parade serves as the perfect ending to Small Business Saturday, encouraging shoppers to explore local downtown businesses throughout the day.

"Definitely come downtown and shop around for Small Business Saturday. Loads of people will have their doors open and maybe some sales or fun stuff going on. So, it's a great day to shop," Severns said.

Friday, December 5, marks the annual Christmas Stroll from 5 to 9 p.m., featuring numerous attractions including the traditional Polar Plunge at 7 p.m. at Fourth Street and Central Avenue. Santa will be present along with 12 food vendors and counting.

Visitors can buy a $5 Christmas Stroll button at downtown businesses to enter for various prizes, including a downtown "staycation."

Brian Kaufman, owner of Kaufman's Menswear Centre and longtime downtown businessman, emphasizes the importance of these events for local business exposure.

"A lot of people come down for those events and they they kind of snoop around and they say, oh, I'll be back the next day or the next week. So they are very important just for exposure for all the retail places and restaurants and shops," Kaufman said.

While parade entries have closed, organizers are still seeking volunteers for the events. Information is available on the Downtown Great Falls Facebook and Instagram pages or in person at the office at 318 Central Avenue.

