Foothills Community Christian School prepares for its annual spring banquet

GREAT FALLS — Foothills Community Christian School in Great Falls is preparing for its annual spring banquet, an event that has welcomed prominent athletes, political leaders, and reality television stars for 29 years.

This year’s featured speaker is Dr. Kathy Koch, an advocate for the future generation.

Tim McGonigal reports - watch the video here:

Foothills school preps for annual spring banquet

Previous speakers have included Kurt Warner, Tim Tebow, and Bobby Bowden. While Koch, has never won a Heisman Trophy, a national championship, or a Super Bowl, attendees at the banquet can expect a very powerful presentation from her.

"In 1991, she started an organization called Celebrate Kids. And she has literally, been all over the country, working with pastors, youth pastors, others to celebrate the youth, the future of our nation," Said Foothills Head of School James Bryant.

"It is our major, fundraiser. And it is truly a community event. Most years have six to 800 (attendees), sometimes more. This year, we're looking for another great crowd," Bryant said.

First graders in Mrs. Wagner’s class at Foothills Christian School are working on their listening skills while looking forward to the event. Students get involved through singing, greeting, and serving at the banquet.

Dwight Smith and his wife Norma Ashby Smith are longtime supporters of Foothills, which offers an academically strong, yet faith-based educational alternative.

"It's a one-of-a-kind school. It's a Christian school. They they really profess the Christian-centered life for these children. And the kids are just great," Norma Ashby Smith said.

Dwight Smith serves on the banquet committee and says Koch is an excellent choice for speaker.

"She's, written, eight books, and most of them are in the, teaching arena, how to communicate better, and children," Smith said.

This year’s banquet is Tuesday, April 21 at the Heritage Inn. More information, including table reservations, can be found on the Foothills website or by clicking here.

