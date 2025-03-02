There are currently about 3,800 people in the U.S. on the waiting list for a heart transplant. One of those waiting is 6-year-old Evelyn Hill. At 18 months old, Evelyn was diagnosed with restrictive cardiomyopathy, a rare heart muscle disease where chambers of the heart do not relax between beats, making blood circulation difficult and causing heart failure.

WATCH:

Fundraiser supports 6-year old's heart transplant journey

Lisa Hill, Evelyn’s mother, says, “She wants to run and play and be like other kids and she just can't do that. But, living with this disease, as long as she has, she doesn't complain. She'll just say she's tired, and she tries to push through. She takes frequent breaks, but when she has bursts of energy, look out. You would never know she was sick.”

Evelyn’s crashes have become more frequent, and her condition has advanced to the point where she requires a heart transplant. She is being closely monitored by the heart failure team at Seattle Children’s Hospital.

Lisa says, “We just have to find that perfect window of opportunity to hopefully get that heart. And then, of course, one has to be available that would suit her. And then, of course, one has to be available that would suit her. The whole waiting game is very tedious and very nerve wracking.”

Patients categorized as status 1 and 2 have top priority in receiving heart transplants, and Evelyn is currently listed as status 2, but a check-in at Seattle Children’s Hospital next month may move her up to status 1.

A fundraiser was held on Saturday, March 1st at the Fraternal Order of Eagles, located at 1501 9th St. S in Great Falls.

The proceeds will help cover the costs of frequent trips to Seattle Children’s Hospital and medical bills. Dozens of people and businesses in the Great Falls area donated goods to be auctioned.

If you would like to learn more or donate to Evelyn’s heart transplant journey, click here.