GFDA begins monthly investor networking events

This year, the Great Falls Development Alliance began monthly networking events for their investors and stakeholders as a way to increase engagement between economic developers.

The Great Falls Development Alliance is a nonprofit, and is funded by donations, a lot of which comes from their investors.

These include large companies and businesses within the community that have an interest in economic development.

Development Alliance board members take these new monthly networking opportunities to update investors on recent projects, while encouraging more communication between the investors themselves.

Great Falls Development Alliance’s Vice President of Investment Jenn Gallmeier explains, “We wanted to do things that would get our investors a little more engaged. I do reach out to them, and I meet with them one on one, but we wanted to do things where they could meet each other, because there is a lot of value in them networking together.”

Attendees at these monthly events include investors looking to expand their portfolio in the Great Falls region, real estate developers, start-ups, and growing businesses seeking equity funding.

The Development Alliance hopes these events will result in increased engagement and support in economic development within the region.